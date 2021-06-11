BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 121 new confirmed COVID cases and eight additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 662,665. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,574.READ MORE: USS Constitution Thanks 200 Frontline Workers With Ride Around Boston Harbor, 21-Gun Salute
There were 36,074 total new tests reported.
READ MORE: Unvaccinated Students At Exeter, NH Prom Marked For Contact Tracing
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.47%.
There are 150 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday. There are 53 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: I-Team: Female Officers Allege Harassment, Discrimination Within Revere Police Department
There are an estimated 2,967 active cases in Massachusetts.