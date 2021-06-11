LACONIA, N.H. (CBS) — The Laconia Motorcycle Rally Week begins Saturday. A large turnout is expected for the 98th annual event after it was downsized in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
MassDOT anticipates more than 100,000 motorcyclists will travel through Massachusetts to and from the lakes region in New Hampshire.
“Share the Road, Look Twice for Motorcycles” messages will be appearing on 80 overhead MA DOT highway message boards,
Organizers say Laconia Bike Week is the nation’s oldest rally and has the second-largest demographic of motorcycle riders in the country.