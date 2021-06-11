HAMPTON, NH (CBS) – New Hampshire expects a booming summer tourist season and the state said safety at the beaches will be a priority.
In recent weeks there have been several fights between groups that have gathered at Hampton Beach. Police say the large gatherings are coordinated through social media and they are determined to put a stop to the violence.READ MORE: ‘Boo Boo’ The Black Bear Spotted In Norwell On Friday
“Throughout this summer you will see increased patrols. You will see officers on the street strictly enforcing the laws of New Hampshire,” said Hampton Police Chief David Hobbs.READ MORE: 'A Long Way From Being Over': Volunteers Encourage Boston Residents To Get COVID Vaccine
Last month, several hundred teens gathered at the popular beach. Fights broke out among the group, and police struggled to disperse them.
“We will focus on those quality of life issues you often hear us speak of,” Hobbs said. “Alcohol violations, fireworks violations and any disorderly or unruly behavior will be strictly enforced.”MORE NEWS: Beekeeping Has Become Popular In Boston Thanks To Pandemic
New Hampshire plans to fully staff its ocean beaches with lifeguards beginning June 20.