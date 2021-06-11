Red Sox Beat Astros In A Fun -- But Weird -- Evening At Fenway Park

Red Sox Beat Astros 12-8, Avoid Sweep As Martinez HomersJ.D. Martinez hit his 13th homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 12-8 Thursday night, avoiding a three-game sweep.

Hunter Henry Hurt, Jarrett Stidham Gets First QB Reps At Patriots' OTA SessionIn what is the busiest week of OTAs for the Patriots, more players continued to show up as the team heads toward mandatory minicamp next week. Here's what stood out on Thursday.

Mac Jones Taking The Good With The Bad As He Navigates Life In NFLIt did not take Mac Jones long to learn a very important lesson: He has a lot to learn now that he's in the NFL.

The Bruins Weren't Nearly Good Enough ... And It's Hard To Envision Them Getting Back To True Cup ContentionThe Boston Bruins have a difficult road ahead if they want to get back to true Cup contention. And they may not be equipped to do it.