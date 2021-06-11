HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (CBS) — Hampton Beach is canceling some fireworks shows this month due to the presence of federally protected shorebirds. Two dates are being scrapped because of the piping plovers, which nest on Hampton Beach every year.
Officials say their eggs just hatched in early June, and the tiny chicks take about 30 days to mature before they can fly.
“Until that time we are unable to have fireworks on the beach,” the Hampton Beach Facebook page said. “We have explored and exhausted all other options, but we do not have any choice but to cancel the first two scheduled fireworks.”
The June 19 show, which celebrates the Sand Sculpting Competition, and the June 23 displays have been canceled. The first fireworks are planned for June 30, followed by the special Fourth of July fireworks.READ MORE: Massive Fire 'Had A Major Head Start' Before Destroying Lawrence Townhomes
“We hope you understand that we are just as disappointed are you might be,” organizers said. “However, this is out of our control (and it is a Federal Crime to harass, threaten or harm them or disturb them in any way).”
Piping plovers were federally listed as threatened and endangered in 1986, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service says. The Atlantic Coast populations are considered threatened.