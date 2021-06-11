BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police caught a man after the Red Sox said he tried to sneak into Fenway Park early Friday morning.
According to Red Sox spokesperson Zineb Curran, a camera operator saw a young man climbing over the fence on Van Ness Street around 1:15 a.m. and called security.
The man was stopped before getting inside the ballpark, but he ran away, according to Curran.
Boston Police caught him on Boylston Street. The 26-year-old man, who has not been identified, will be summonsed for trespassing. Police said he was not arrested.
During Thursday night’s Red Sox-Astros game, a fan ran out onto the field during the sixth inning before he was tackled by security.