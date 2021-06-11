BRAINTREE (CBS) – Braintree Police Officer Bill Cushing was released from South Shore Hospital with a procession Friday morning, a week after he was wounded in a shootout that ended in the death of his K-9 partner and the gunman.

Cushing had been in the hospital since June 4 when he and Officer Matthew Donoghue were wounded in an exchange of gunfire with 34-year-old Andrew Homen.

Cushing was released shortly after 10 a.m. and was escorted home by his fellow officers and police K-9 family.

The procession passed Braintree Town Hall as people lined the streets, some with thin blue line flags, and continued through South Braintree Square.

Cushing waved to the crowd as he passed by in the passenger seat of a police SUV.

WATCH: #Braintree Police Officer William Cushing thanks community members for their support as he's escorted home from the hospital. Officers from several communities took part in the procession as well as K-9 officers. Officer Cushing lost his K-9 Kitt in the shooting

Last Friday afternoon, police were responding to a report of a domestic incident at the Braintree Village apartment complex on McCusker Drive.

Cushing, Donoghue and K-9 Kitt went into the woods to track down Homen, and “they were essentially ambushed,” according to Police Chief Mark Dubois.

Kitt was shot and killed. Donoghue spent one night in the hospital with an arm injury. Homen was killed by police in the shootout.

Both Cushing and Donoghue were wearing bulletproof vests and are expected to make a full recovery.