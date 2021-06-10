WORCESTER (CBS) – Thousands of people are expected to come out Thursday morning for the procession and funeral for Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia.

Officer Familia died last Friday after he jumped into Green Hill Pond to try and save 14-year-old Troy Love who also drowned.

The procession will span about 2.5 miles moving from the Mercadante Funeral Home on Plantation Street at 9 a.m. to St. John’s Catholic Church on Temple Street, where the funeral will be held at 10 a.m.

Several roads leading to Temple Street will be shut down as Officer Familia’s casket is carried by a horse-drawn-carriage.

Police from around the country were among the thousands who came out to pay their respects to Officer Familia at his wake Wednesday.

“That’s the type of guy he was and that’s why you see so much love,” said family friend Randy Rodriguez. “Such a huge impact on the city, not just the family.”

“You have children, and you hope that there are guys out there… to save them,” said Townsend Police Chief James Sartell.

The line of mourners at St. John’s Church was about 100 yards long as first responders and civilians lined up to offer condolences to Familia’s wife Jennifer.

Familia was a five-year veteran of the department. He was 38 years old and, in addition to his wife, leaves two children, a son and a daughter.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for both the Familia family and the family of Troy Love, the boy from Virginia who the officer tried to save.

Donations for the Familia family are also being accepted through the Worcester Police Department Credit Union.

Checks can be mailed to:

The Familia Family Memorial Fund

c/o Worcester Police Federal Credit Union

805 West Boylston Street

Worcester, MA 01606