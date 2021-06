With Aging Core, Bruins May Be In For Some Big Changes This OffseasonIt's getting a lot harder for the Bruins to come to terms with their abrupt endings, because the team isn't sure how many more opportunities they'll get as a group.

Here Are All The Contract Decisions The Bruins Have To Make This SummerIt's officially "next season" for the Boston Bruins.

Tuukka Rask May Need Surgery, Not Offering Any Sense Of Future Plans: 'We'll See'As the playoffs wore on, Tuukka Rask wore down. And the Bruins' netminder may require surgery in the coming offseason.

Odorizzi Solid In 1st Win Since '19, Astros Beat Red Sox 8-3Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman homered to help Jake Odorizzi pick up his first win since 2019, and the Houston Astros rolled past the Boston Red Sox 8-3 on Wednesday night.

Islanders Eliminate Bruins With Dominant 6-2 Showing In Game 6The Boston Bruins' season is over.