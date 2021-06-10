BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been more than two years since Gov. Charlie Baker announced plans to legalize professional sports betting in Massachusetts. But the Commonwealth still has yet to join neighboring New Hampshire and Rhode Island in allowing people to gamble on sports legally.
The latest step in the process to legalize betting is a hearing scheduled for June 17 at the State House, where there will be a joint committee hearing on several "Sports Wagering Bills," including the one put forward by Baker. The governor's plan would raise an estimated $35 million in local aid, and does not allow for college sports betting.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states can legalize sports betting back in 2018.
According to the State House News Service, a committee heard two days of testimony on betting in May 2019, but the proposal "never gained significant traction." Legalized sports gambling was approved in a House economic development bill, but it hasn't gone anywhere in the Senate yet.
Anyone interested in testifying at the virtual hearing should email Brendan.McCarthy@mahouse.gov or Elizabeth.Storms@masenate.gov by June 15.