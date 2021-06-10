BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 85 new confirmed COVID cases and seven additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 662,544. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 46,305.
There were 40,321 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.51%.
There are 171 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday. There are 52 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 3,191 active cases in Massachusetts.