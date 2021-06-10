CBSN BostonWatch Now
DUXBURY (CBS) – A massive fire tore through a row of homes in Lawrence Thursday night. It happened at 30 Shawsheen Court at about 8 p.m. Residents say there were 12 units in the building that was destroyed.

The Lawrence Fire Chief said everyone made it out of their homes and no firefighters were injured.

One resident said he left his home after someone knocked on his door. “I walked outside and all 12 units were engulfed,” the man said. “I never saw anything like it. It happened that fast.”

A massive fire tore through homes on Shawsheen Court in Lawrence (Photo credit Twitter/@Jamie1Kelley)

There are other buildings nearby but firefighters kept the fire from spreading.

No other information has been released.

