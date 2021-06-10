BOSTON (CBS) — The state is warning about dangerous jellyfish at multiple beaches in the Boston area. Lion’s Mane jellyfish have been spotted at Nahant Beach, Wollaston Beach In Quincy and Carson Beach in South Boston.
Those beaches have posted purple flags to warn swimmers about the creatures.
Anyone who sees the jellyfish should get out of the water immediately and not touch any that wash up on the beach.
Last week, Hull issued a warning about the Lion’s Mane jellyfish, cautioning swimmers that they can grow over six feet wide with tentacles extending over 100 feet.
The sting can cause an allergic reaction that might require medical attention.
Last June, Lion’s Mane jellyfish began appearing in Massachusetts waters by the tens of thousands. Scientists said they were not really sure about why the jellyfish have started arriving in such large numbers.