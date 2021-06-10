DUXBURY (CBS) – Duxbury High School football coaches have allowed the use of anti-Semitic terms in practices since as early as 2010, an external investigation found. The independent investigation was ordered after a Duxbury lineman yelled out “Auschwitz” during a game earlier this year.

The investigator, Attorney Edward R. Mitnick, confirmed the player used “Auschwitz” to refer to a play/blocking scheme and that other Jewish-related words, such as “Rabbi” and “Dreidel”, were introduced during the 2010-2012 football seasons.

Coaching staff was aware of the language at practice, according to the investigation, but there was no sufficient evidence the terms were used in games prior to this season.

The investigation found the varsity team started to use the word “Rabbi” to call a play that was originally referred to as “Rabbit”.

“Rabbi” then evolved into other Jewish terms such as “dreidel,” “yarmulke” and “Hanukkah” being used for the “Rabbit” play,” according to the investigation.

Coach Dave Maimaron was fired and their season was suspended after the incident in March. Maimaron was also placed on administrative leave from his job as a special education teacher.

The investigation also found religious prayer was condoned prior to football games and that a “Team Mass” was held at a Catholic Church on the Wednesday Evening before the annual Thanksgiving Day game, both of which are in violation of school district policy.

Members of the football team attended mandatory diversity, equity and inclusion workshops at the high school. The players also participated in a mandatory Holocaust Presentation by a third generation Holocaust Survivor.

The investigation included interviews with 52 different witnesses including current and former players, coaches, parents and school staff.