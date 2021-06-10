BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Connie in Methuen writes, “With everyone dropping mask, it seems they’re overlooking many teens serving at the ice cream stands, snack bars, and bussing tables who are not fully vaccinated. How many would want their unvaccinated teens or grandchildren coming face-to-face with people who may be COVID carriers?”

I, too, worry about the kids who aren’t fully vaccinated who are in public places where many people aren’t wearing masks. I also worry about the 10 million or so immunocompromised adults who may have been vaccinated but probably aren’t fully protected because they can’t mount a robust immune response. We need to continue to keep others in mind as we begin to shed our masks and mingle with people who are still at risk.

Avi writes, “We hear about is how good and effective the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are against the variants but never any news updates from Johnson and Johnson. Have they given up completely after the temporary halt?”

A study was just published Wednesday in the journal Nature by Harvard scientists suggesting that the J&J vaccine produces strong immune responses against the variants. Not just by triggering the production of antibodies but also through other mechanisms like stimulating T-cells which can destroy virus-infected cells.