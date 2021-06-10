FOXBORO (CBS) — Cam Newton is not taking part in any on-field activities after injuring his throwing hand during OTAs, but Patriots head coach Bill Belichick doesn’t sound too concerned with the ailment.

“He’s doing alright,” Belichick said of the quarterback during his Thursday morning Zoom session. “He won’t participate today but he’s getting better.”

Belichick said the injury is nothing serious.

“He’s not out there, but I think he’ll be alright,” he added.

Even after using the 15th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft on Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Belichick named Newton the starting quarterback for the 2021 season. And though Newton could certainly use the reps after a disappointing first season in New England in 2020, the injury opens the door for Jones, Jarrett Stidham and veteran backup Brian Hoyer to get more reps as everyone prepares for training camp in late July. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has done a good job at juggling those extra opportunities for everyone, Belichick said Thursday.

“Josh does a good job working that out depending on what we’re doing and what each individual player needs, getting the right amount of work to the guys however it breaks down. Josh does a great job getting everyone prepared, and that is in a variety of ways from meetings, walkthroughs, and how he splits it up in individual drills,” said Belichick. “He’s done it very well and continues to do that. Individually, he’s the one who makes those decisions and he does a great job with it.”

As always, Belichick didn’t want to give a progress report on any individual player, especially a rookie quarterback in his first days of a pro camp.

“I think everyone is coming along. There’s been a lot of teaching, a lot of instructions for players who haven’t been in this system,” he responded when asked to evaluate Jones thus far. “They’re all working at it and Mac is working at it like everyone else. There is a lot and it keeps piling up every day, but as a group they’ve worked hard and are making progress.

“Nowhere near where we need to be but closer than the day before and last week, so things are moving in the right direction,” added Belichick.