BOSTON (CBS) – As kids begin to return to pre-pandemic activities, the American Academy of Pediatrics is advising that kids take it slow as they return to sports.
Most kids, even those who returned to in-person learning, have been much more sedentary over the past year and could be at higher risk of injury and heat-related illness. So for kids who have not been active in the past month, they suggest starting at 25% of their usual physical activity and by exercising every other day, slowly increasing week to week.
They also encourage all eligible teens to get vaccinated. They say kids who are not vaccinated should continue to wear face masks during all indoor sports and that spectators and parents should also be encouraged to wear masks for indoor sports regardless of vaccination status.