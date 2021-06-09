WORCESTER (CBS) – A large turnout is expected Wednesday afternoon for the wake of Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia.
Officer Familia died last Friday after he jumped into Green Hill Pond to try and save a 14-year-old boy who also drowned.
Calling hours will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church on Temple Street from 4-8 p.m. A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m.
Familia was a five-year veteran of department. He was 38 years old and leaves behind his wife Jennifer and two children, a son and a daughter.
GoFundMe accounts have been set up for both the Familia family and the family of Troy Love, the boy who the officer tried to save.
Donations for the Familia family are also being accepted through the Worcester Police Department Credit Union.
Checks can be mailed to:
The Familia Family Memorial Fund
c/o Worcester Police Federal Credit Union
805 West Boylston Street
Worcester, MA 01606