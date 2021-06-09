Alvarez, Correa Lead Astros, End Boston's 5-Game Win StreakCarlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez homered to back Framber Valdez, and the Houston Astros ended Boston's five-game winning streak, beating the Red Sox 7-1 Tuesday night.

Lucy Frates Throws Out First Pitch On ALS Night At Fenway ParkLucy Frates, daughter of the late Pete Frates, threw out the ceremonial first pitch Tuesday during ALS Night at Fenway Park.

Chris Sale Throws Bullpen At Fenway, 100 Percent Confident He'll Be Throwing Pitches For Red Sox In 2021Chris Sale was back in the bullpen at Fenway Park on Tuesday for the first time since 2019. He remains a ways away from rejoining the Red Sox rotation, but he's inching closer and closer to a return.

Bill Belichick Ranked 6th On PFF's List Of Best Head Coaches Heading Into 2021 NFL SeasonBill Belichick's reputation as a head coach took a slight hit last year, when the Patriots finished 7-9 in the franchise's first season in the era of "Life After Brady." But that doesn't mean that Belichick isn't still near the top of the NFL's coaching totem pole.

Red Sox To Honor Family Of Pete Frates Tuesday During Pre-Game Ceremony At Fenway ParkTuesday will be a special day in Boston, as the Red Sox are set to honor the family of Pete Frates as part of Lou Gerhig Day at Fenway Park.