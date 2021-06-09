SAUGUS (CBS) – A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning when police say a robbery suspect crashed into her car. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old William Leger of Somerville, was allegedly fleeing from officers and driving the wrong way on Route 107 in Saugus.
Just before 11 a.m., Saugus Police were called to 7-Eleven on Lincoln Ave. for a report of an unarmed robbery. While responding to the scene, an officer spotted the suspect’s car on Ballard Street.
Police said Leger led officers on a brief pursuit. A surveillance camera from a nearby business captured the suspect turning on Route 107 driving south in the northbound lanes.
Saugus Police said the officers that were following the car ended the pursuit when Leger started going the wrong way.
About a half mile later, Leger slammed head-on into a car being driven by a 19-year-old woman. The woman did not survive the crash. Her identification has not been released.
Leger was arrested following the crash and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Massachusetts State Police are finalizing charges against Leger.
The crash is being investigated by State Police, Saugus Police and the Essex District Attorney’s office.
Route 107 was closed in both directions in the area of the crash, which happened between Ballard Street and Brown Circle.