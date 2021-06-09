BOSTON (CBS) — It will be Tuukka Time once again for the Bruins in Game 6 against the Islanders. Tuukka Rask will be in net for Boston as the Bruins look to stave off elimination Wednesday night on Long Island.
"Yeah, he's starting tonight," Bruins head coach Cassidy said casually to start his Zoom session after Boston's morning skate in New York.
Rask has been dealing with nagging injuries during the playoffs, after missing a month with a back injury in March and April (minus a one-game appearance where he tweaked his back again on March 25). Cassidy pulled Rask after the second period of Monday's Game 5 loss after the netminder allowed four goals on 16 shots. He was replaced by rookie Jeremy Swayman, who allowed one goal off three shots in the third period, with that goal proving to be New York's game-winner.
"He's ready to go, so it's that simple," Cassidy said of Rask. "He's our starting goalie, he's healthy and ready to go. Let's hope he's on tonight and we're better in front of him than we were in Game 5."
Rask is 6-3 with a .925 save percentage and 2.20 goals against average this postseason. He’s allowed 13 goals in Boston’s five games against the Islanders, touting a .750 save percentage — down from the .940 save percentage he had against the Washington Capitals in the first round.