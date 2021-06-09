BOSTON (CBS) — Sports fans marveled last season as Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl at the age of 43. The quarterback continues to win his battle with Father Time, and his championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became a little more impressive on Wednesday.

Brady underwent knee surgery shortly after his first season with the Buccaneers came to an end with a Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, and on Wednesday, the quarterback revealed that he was dealing with the injury throughout the 2020 season.

“It was an injury I dealt with really since last April, May,” Brady told reporters after a minicamp session with the Bucs. “I knew I would have to do something at the end of the year. Happy I did it. It was probably something that was — it certainly needed to be done and there was a great outcome. So I’m very happy about that.

“I feel I’ll be able to do some different things than I was able to do last year,” Brady added.

That’s a scary thought, considering Brady threw for 40 touchdowns and over 4,600 yards in 2020. He added another 10 touchdown passes in the playoffs en route to another Lombardi Trophy.

While he gave the timeline for when he suffered the injury, Brady did not want to go into any further details about the ailment on Wednesday.

“I never like to talk about injuries, I’m just a little bit old school in that way,” he said. “You deal with them and you just make the most of them. The good part is I’ll be able to commit a lot of time to other parts — I’m sure I’ll be faced with different adversities this year — but I had to spend a lot of time tending to that particular injury, which happens when you have something that you need to ultimately have surgery on to get it fixed.”