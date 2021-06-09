AGAWAM (CBS) – Six Flags New England will be holding a COVID vaccine clinic later this month, offering two free tickets to the park for each person who receives a shot.
The free clinic is being offered in partnership with Baystate Medical Center on June 19 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine will be administered.READ MORE: 'I Am Not The Most In Need': Harvard-Bound Verda Tetteh Turns Down $40K Scholarship From Fitchburg High
The clinic will take place in the general parking lot across from the park.READ MORE: Large Turnout Expected At Wake For Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia
Each person who receives the shot will be given two free tickets good for any single day during the 2021 season.MORE NEWS: Lightning Bolt Melts Pavement, Leaves Steaming Hole In Western Massachusetts Street
Anyone interested can pre-register by clicking here.