SAUGUS (CBS) – Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team that one person died Wednesday morning when a suspect in a robbery crashed into another car while driving the wrong way on Route 107 in Saugus.
Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash on the northbound side of Route 107.
Police confirmed that one person died in the crash.
Route 107 is closed in both directions in the area of the crash, which happened between Ballard Street and Brown Circle.
No further information is currently available.