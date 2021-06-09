BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 116 new confirmed COVID cases and five additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 662,459. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,559.
There were 36,383 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.55%.
There are 173 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday. There are 57 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 3,480 active cases in Massachusetts.