HATFIELD (CBS) – This is storm damage that you don’t see very often – lighting hitting a road and melting it.

As severe thunderstorms rolled through western Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon a bolt of lightning hit a street in Hatfield, melting the pavement.

No one was hurt, but the strike left a hole in the road.

Witnesses near the corner of Maple and Main streets told Western Mass News it sounded like an explosion and that the sparks were so bright it was blinding.

The hole ended up about six inches deep and was still steaming hours after the lightning strike.

