BOSTON (CBS) — After Game 5, Bruce Cassidy implored the referees to simply call penalties on the Islanders when they commit infractions.

In the first period of Game 6, Cassidy got his wish, as two tripping penalties were called on the Islanders.

But in the opening minute of the second period, Cassidy was likely perturbed once again, as a high and late hit was delivered on his best defenseman, with no penalty being called.

The play came just 14 seconds into the second period. Charlie McAvoy chased Kyle Palmieri into the Boston zone. Palmieri got a shot on net, and Tuukka Rask made the save.

McAvoy and Palmieri continued skating behind the Boston net as Rask covered the puck to stop play. As McAvoy passed by Palmieri, the winger elevated his shoulder and elbow up into the jaw of McAvoy, sending the D-man to the ice in pain.

Somehow no penalty for this shot to the head by Palmieri on McAvoy after the whistle. Baffling pic.twitter.com/xhYDyzbUGe — NHL Safety Watch (@NHLSafetyWatch) June 10, 2021

A minor scrum broke out, and Bruins head trainer Don DelNegro came onto the ice to tend to McAvoy, but no penalty was called.

McAvoy remained down for an extended period before eventually skating to the bench and heading to the Boston locker room.

McAvoy is unquestionably the Bruins’ most important defenseman. He led the team with an average of 24 minutes of ice time during the regular season, and that number has gone up to 26:47 thus far in the postseason.

McAvoy missed several minutes of the game but returned at the 4:04 mark of the second period.