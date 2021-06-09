BOSTON (CBS) — The JFK Presidential Library is set to partially reopen to the public on weekends – and there will be no charge to visitors this summer.
Starting July 3, museum hours will be Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, but reservations must be made in advance online.
Free tickets will be available on the museum's website starting June 27.
“We are so pleased to welcome our visitors back to the Library and Museum,” said JFK Library Director Alan Price in a statement. “We hope by making admission free this summer that many can come and find some relief by visiting our Museum on beautiful Columbia Point.”
Some COVID safety guidelines will be in place at the museum. Timed entry tickets will allow for social distancing. Masks will be required for those who are not fully vaccinated. The museum theaters and free UMass shuttle bus are not operating this summer.