Originally published 6/7/21

BOSTON (CBS) – A comedian from Massachusetts made one big mistake while on a cross-country trip to hit a golf ball in every U.S. state. And as a result, he’s facing possible prison time.

Jake Adams said he never thought his golf swing would get him in trouble with the law.

The Barnstable man posted videos from his month-long trip on social media, hoping the likes and followers would bring more attention to his comedy.

In April, he was at Yellowstone in Wyoming, when he hit a few shots with biodegradable golf balls.

Now, Adams is under federal investigation, accused of violating regulations designed to preserve the park.

“It was not my intent to litter at all,” Adams said. “These balls biodegrade in a matter of days. So I thought I was taking all the right precautions. But I didn’t research the magnitude of any foreign substance in our national parks. The fact that it biodegrades doesn’t matter because it’s different from their natural ecosystem.”

If convicted, Adams faces up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

“I want to do everything I can to use my platform to enforce the message to do things the right way in our national parks and really respect that land, and don’t ever hit a golf ball there,” Adams said.

At the same time, he’s already planning another trip. He wants to go to Europe next year to hit a golf ball in every country in 30 days. He said this time, he’ll make sure to pick up every ball he hits.