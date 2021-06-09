BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are reportedly interested in chatting with Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Mike D’Antoni about the team’s opening at head coach. But Boston is not alone, and Brad Stevens will have to wait to talk to the two-time NBA Coach of the Year.

In addition to the Celtics, the Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic would also like to talk with D’Antoni about their head coaching jobs, according to ESPN’s Jordan Schultz. All three teams will have to wait to chat with the 70-year-old, as the Nets are not granting any interviews until after the playoffs are over, according to Shultz.

D’Antoni owns a career record of 672-527 in his stints with the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets. He had a successful five-year run with the offensively gifted Suns, led by MVP Steve Nash — D’Antoni’s current boss in Brooklyn — and most recently led the Rockets to a 217-101 record in his four seasons in Houston, led by MVP James Harden.

But D’Antoni is an offensively minded coach whose teams have come up short in the postseason. He owns a 54-56 career record in the playoffs, and has never reached the NBA Finals. The Suns went to back-to-back Western Conference Finals in 2005 and 2006, and the Rockets made it to just one Western Conference Finals during his four-year run in Houston. D’Antoni and the Rockets mutually parted ways after the 2020 season.

The Celtics have already interviewed internal candidates for its head coaching gig, and are expected to turn to outside candidates in the near future.