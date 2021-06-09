BOSTON (CBS) — When it comes to college football, you can never plan things too early. And now Boston College fans have some dates to circle on calendars that don’t even exist yet.

BC announced on Wednesday that the Eagles have agreed on a future series with the Alabama Crimson Tide on the football field.

Alabama will visit Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill on Sept. 13, 2031. The Eagles will be visiting Tuscaloosa three years later, on Sept. 16, 2034.

“As we look to build out our future schedules, it was important for us to find a series that would resonate with our fan base and television partners,” BC athletic director Pat Kraft said. “We are excited to begin the two-game series with the Crimson Tide and finally get the opportunity to host Alabama at Alumni Stadium in 2031.”

The two teams haven’t met since 1984, so it will be a 47-year gap between games involving BC and Alabama. The winning quarterback the last time the two teams met was Doug Flutie. The Eagles last hosted the Crimson Tide in 1983 at Sullivan Stadium, which later was named Foxboro Stadium. BC won both of those games against Alabama.

BC also beat Alabama in 1946, while the Crimson Tide beat the Eagles in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Day 1943.

“Our future schedules continue to fill out nicely with quality home-and-home series, many of which present us with opportunities to play opponents and go places we haven’t been to in a while or ever,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said. “The 2031 matchup in Chestnut Hill will be a great trip for our team and our fans, and we look forward to hosting the Eagles here in Tuscaloosa in 2034.”