WORCESTER (CBS) — A Worcester movie theater complex has closed for good. Showcase Cinemas Worcester North has been permanently shuttered, and the property is on the market, the company confirmed Tuesday.
“Showcase Cinemas confirms the closure of our Worcester North location as the site is currently under contract to be sold,” Showcase Cinemas said in a statement. “Our Blackstone Valley 14 Cinema de Lux location remains open and we look forward to continuing to providing a superior movie-going experience to our Blackstone Valley patrons.”
The 18-screen theater that opened in 1996 has been closed since the start of the pandemic.
A listing for the 17.25-acre property said the space would be “perfect for parking and outdoor storage” if the building is demolished.