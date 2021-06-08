BOSTON (CBS) — The USS Constitution is getting ready to salute those who served on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic. Old Ironsides will welcome aboard about 200 health care workers and first responders Friday morning for a three-hour cruise and cannon-firing in Boston Harbor.
Health care workers on board will represent Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Medical Center and Boston Emergency Medical Services, among other local hospitals and emergency services.
USS Constitution will go underway from Charlestown Navy Yard at 10 a.m. A 21-gun salute is planned at about 11:30 a.m. at Castle Island, followed by a 17-gun salute at about 12:30 p.m. by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston.
The public can see the display from the Boston Harborwalk, Castle Island and Charlestown Navy Yard.
Last month, U.S.S. Constitution cruised Boston Harbor and fired the cannons for its first underway in more than a year.
USS Constitution is open to the public for free visits from Friday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.