BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady can add “fast healer” to his long list of abilities.

The quarterback — who is now less than two months away from his 44th birthday — was in action at Buccaneers minicamp this week, and it seems like he’s ahead of schedule in his recovery from knee surgery.

According to head coach Bruce Arians, Brady participated in more activity on Tuesday than the team anticipated.

Tom Brady got in a little more action than originally expected in today’s practice after Bruce Arians got good reports from Brady and the doctors on his knee. The only period Arians held Brady out of was blitz. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) June 8, 2021

Previously, Arians had said that he expected Brady to do “a lot of coaching” during minicamp, indicating he didn’t expect the quarterback to participate in too many activities.

Arians was also pleased to report that Brady was operating at “full speed.”

Arians also was asked the best thing he saw from Brady: “Went full speed.” #Bucs — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) June 8, 2021

Brady had been working with teammates in recent weeks, so it’s not necessarily surprising news. It is, nevertheless, an encouraging update for the Buccaneers, who brought back all of their starters in an effort to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2021.

Brady underwent the knee surgery after winning his seventh Super Bowl and earning his fifth Super Bowl MVP Award to deal with an issue that had bothered him throughout the season. One report indicated that injury was no small matter, but Brady played through it.

Re: Brady's injured left knee, a source told me that he needs more than just a little clean-up. "When it comes out, all this does is build his legend even greater." pic.twitter.com/ri6wm3hXAF — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 11, 2021

Brady was of course playing at an age where few quarterbacks have even tried to play in the NFL, let alone excel at the position, let alone win a championship. In 20 games (regular season and postseason combined), Brady threw 50 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while leading the Bucs to a 15-5 record.

The Bucs were, obviously, so enamored with Brady that they signed him to an extension in March. He’ll be under contract through 2022, his age 45 season. He has stated for several years that playing to age 45 was a goal. His quick recovery from his recent knee procedure gives him a strong chance to make that dream come true.