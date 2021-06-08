WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory Extended As Humidity, High Temps Make It Feel Like 95-To-100 Degrees
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady can add “fast healer” to his long list of abilities.

The quarterback — who is now less than two months away from his 44th birthday — was in action at Buccaneers minicamp this week, and it seems like he’s ahead of schedule in his recovery from knee surgery.

According to head coach Bruce Arians, Brady participated in more activity on Tuesday than the team anticipated.

Previously, Arians had said that he expected Brady to do “a lot of coaching” during minicamp, indicating he didn’t expect the quarterback to participate in too many activities.

Arians was also pleased to report that Brady was operating at “full speed.”

Brady had been working with teammates in recent weeks, so it’s not necessarily surprising news. It is, nevertheless, an encouraging update for the Buccaneers, who brought back all of their starters in an effort to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2021.

Brady underwent the knee surgery after winning his seventh Super Bowl and earning his fifth Super Bowl MVP Award to deal with an issue that had bothered him throughout the season. One report indicated that injury was no small matter, but Brady played through it.

Brady was of course playing at an age where few quarterbacks have even tried to play in the NFL, let alone excel at the position, let alone win a championship. In 20 games (regular season and postseason combined), Brady threw 50 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while leading the Bucs to a 15-5 record.

The Bucs were, obviously, so enamored with Brady that they signed him to an extension in March. He’ll be under contract through 2022, his age 45 season. He has stated for several years that playing to age 45 was a goal. His quick recovery from his recent knee procedure gives him a strong chance to make that dream come true.

