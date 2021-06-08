HAVERHILL (CBS) – Strong storms caused damage across parts of New England Tuesday afternoon. On Salem Street in Haverhill, the storms sent a tree crashing onto the roof of a house.
"It's devastating," a neighbor said. "Look it's right through the roof, that is terrible." Despite the damage, nobody was hurt.
The storms moved quickly across the region bringing torrential rain, strong winds and frequent thunder and lightning. One lightning strike hit a house in Georgetown causing a fire.
The rest of the day was all about more heat. At a Cambridge Public Housing Building, workers were turning on the AC after three days of intense heat. Residents told WBZ it happened only after they complained their homes were brutally hot.
“It’s 85 degrees in my apartment,” said resident Marion Freeman. “It makes me feel miserable.”
After the storms rolled through, it was game on at Fenway. There were no complaints about the heat there – fans are just thrilled to be back.
"First night at the ballgame," one fan said. "Can't beat that. Feels really good."
“The ambience of the game, being around everyone. It feels normal. It’s good, it’s time,” another fan said.