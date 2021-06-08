WOODS HOLE (CBS) — Nearly a week after the Steamship Authority was hit by a ransomware attack, the ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket continues to be hampered by problems affecting its website.
“Our ticketing processes, including the ability to make and change reservations, continue to be affected today,” the Steamship Authority tweeted Tuesday. “We continue to honor existing vehicle reservations and are accepting standby travel.”
Fare, schedule and parking information can be viewed at www.steamshipauthorityschedules.com, but tickets cannot be booked in advance. It’s recommended that ferry passengers show up early and bring cash, as the credit card system is limited.
All ferries are still operating and safety on board is not an issue, as radar and GPS systems were not impacted. The Authority is working with third-party experts as well as local and federal government officials to investigate the ransomware attack.
Ransomware attacks are disrupting everyday life all over the U.S., including a recent one on a meat supplier and the Colonial Pipeline attack that prompted gas shortages.
Cyber security expert Peter Tran said the incident could’ve been a “feeler attack” – to assess the Steamship Authority’s defenses before a more portent strike.
“You want to look at where this attack may lead to – and it may lead to a larger attack of the operations themselves,” he said.