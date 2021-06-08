Chris Sale Throws Bullpen At Fenway, 100 Percent Confident He'll Be Throwing Pitches For Red Sox In 2021Chris Sale was back in the bullpen at Fenway Park on Tuesday for the first time since 2019. He remains a ways away from rejoining the Red Sox rotation, but he's inching closer and closer to a return.

Bill Belichick Ranked 6th On PFF's List Of Best Head Coaches Heading Into 2021 NFL SeasonBill Belichick's reputation as a head coach took a slight hit last year, when the Patriots finished 7-9 in the franchise's first season in the era of "Life After Brady." But that doesn't mean that Belichick isn't still near the top of the NFL's coaching totem pole.

Islanders' Barry Trotz Says He Doesn't 'Work' The Refs: 'I Just Respect Them'New York head coach Barry Trotz is seemingly happy to sit back and let it all play out.

Rask's Status Up In Air, While Carlo & Miller Have Been Ruled Out For Bruins-Islanders Game 6The Bruins blue line will remain razor thin -- and they may be without their starting goaltender -- as the team looks to stave off elimination in Wednesday night's Game 6.

Nick Ritchie Fined $5,000 For Elbowing Scott Mayfield In Bruins-Islanders Game 5You can add another fine for the Boston Bruins.