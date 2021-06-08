BOSTON (CBS) – All throughout June, CBSN Boston is celebrating Pride month on CBSN Boston by highlighting important players in Massachusetts’ LGBTQ community.
North Shore Pride is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
President Hope Watt-Bucci said she founded the organization in response to hate crimes.
In addition to an annual parade, the organization serves as education and advocacy hub for the LGBTQ community north of the city and has changed lives in the process.
North Shore Pride pushed its 10th annual pride parade until September because of the pandemic, but has other events planned throughout the month of June.
For more information, visit NorthShorePride.org.