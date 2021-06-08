BOSTON (CBS) — You can add another fine for the Boston Bruins.
Not long after news broke of a $25,000 fine for Bruce Cassidy’s postgame comments on officiating, the NHL announced the Bruins winger Nick Ritchie has been fined $5,000 for elbowing Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield.READ MORE: Islanders' Barry Trotz Says He Doesn't 'Work' The Refs: 'I Just Respect Them'
The contact took place in the first period of Monday night’s Game 5. Mayfield was down on a knee in the middle of the Islanders zone. As Ritchie skated past Mayfield, he extended his left arm away from his body, making contact with Mayfield’s head.
Mayfield went down to the ice, but no penalty was called. He argued vociferously with the referees that they missed a call, and he stayed in the game.
Mayfield takes an elbow from Ritchie pic.twitter.com/gkX9SBsj3WREAD MORE: Rask's Status Up In Air, While Carlo & Miller Have Been Ruled Out For Bruins-Islanders Game 6
— Rob Taub (@RTaub_) June 7, 2021
It marks the fourth fine of the series for the Bruins. In addition to the aforementioned Cassidy fine, David Krejci was fined $5,000 for “slashing” Mat Barzal in Game 4. Jake DeBrusk was also fined $5,000 for cross-checking Mayfield in Game 1.
The collected money from Krejci, DeBrusk and Ritchie goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund, while Cassidy’s $25,000 goes to the NHL Foundation.MORE NEWS: Tom Brady Seemingly Ahead Of Schedule In Recovery From Knee Surgery
The 25-year-old Ritchie has one goal and three assists in 10 playoff games for the Bruins.