BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 100 new confirmed COVID cases and two additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 662,343. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,554.
There were 22,264 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.52%.
There are 173 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday. There are 57 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 3,805 active cases in Massachusetts.