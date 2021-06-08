MARLBORO (CBS) – Jonathan Parker entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment Tuesday morning in Marlboro District Court. The 35-year-old is accused of attacking a woman who was walking on the Assabet River Rail Trail Monday morning.

“He was grabbing at her leggings at what she believed was an attempt to remove them and sexually assault her,” said Middlesex County Assistant District Attorney Ben Woolf.

Prosecutors says the 40-year-old woman was pulled from behind and thrown to the ground.

“She indicated to the police that he told her to shut up and he struck her in the face several times,” said Woolf.

The victim, Ana Paula Nasciemento, said she had to fight back because she thought she would die. “I was just thinking about, I die,” Nasciemento said. “I don’t know if he’s killing me. If not that’s my only chance to try. I have to do something for myself.”

According to prosecutors, Nasciemento was able to get cell phone video of the suspect running away.

“I commend her, sounds like she did all the right things and my heart goes out to her,” said Richard Allen of Marlboro.

Marlboro Police posted the video from the victim and surveillance pictures of the suspect … and he was arrest Monday night. Parker is charged with assault to rape and assault and battery.

“Courage, I heard that she fought him off that she managed to get a picture of him so that helped,” said Per Gyllstrom.

People who use the trail are glad an arrest was made and hope it’s an isolated incident.

“Never in my life thought something like this would happen,” said Lena Gyllstrom.

Parker is being held pending a hearing on Friday.