MARLBORO (CBS) – Police have arrested the man wanted for attacking a 40-year-old woman on the Assabet River Rail Trail in Marlboro Monday morning. John Parker, 35, is now facing charges including assault and battery and assault to rape.

The woman said she was on the trail around 6 a.m. when a man grabbed her around the neck and pulled her to the ground. She then screamed loudly and defended herself as the man tried to take off her clothes. As she fought him off, police say he punched her in the face and ran away.

The woman used her cell phone to record him as he took off. Police released images and video of him Monday afternoon and announced the arrest of Parker hours later.

“It was great that she had kept her composure to a point where she was able to get her camera out and get that footage,” said Marlboro Police Sgt. Zac Attaway.

The video and surveillance images released by police immediately caught the attention of Erin Balthazar, who said Parker is her friend.

“I could tell right from the tattoos who it was,” Balthazar told WBZ-TV. “It was kind of shocking because he’s such a nice guy, and I would never expect it to be him.”

She said she’s glad she turned him in.

“Granted he’s a friend, but I think I did the right thing and I’m glad that the lady knows and she feels safer now,” Balthazar said.

Police said the woman ended up with injuries to her leg and mouth.