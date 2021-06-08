Bruce Cassidy Lets It Rip On Referees, 'New York Saints' After Frustrating Game 5 LossBruce Cassidy dipped his toes into the water of criticizing the officiating after Game 4. But after Game 5? He went with a cannonball off the high dive.

Red Sox Beat Sloppy Marlins 5-3 For 5th Straight WinThe Red Sox took advantage of Miami's shoddy play Monday to hold off the Marlins 5-3 for their fifth straight victory.

Bruins Now On Brink Of Elimination After Losing 5-4 In Game 5 Vs. IslandersThe next time they take the ice, the Bruins will be facing elimination.

Tuukka Rask Benched, Replaced By Jeremy Swayman For Third Period Of Game 5 Vs. IslandersTuukka Rask has been arguably the Bruins' best player during their postseason run. On Monday night in Game 5, he was not. So Bruce Cassidy gave him a seat on the bench for the third period.

Brad Marchand Scores Utterly Preposterous Goal To Tie Game 5 Vs. IslandersBrad Marchand created his own opportunity. And he did not miss.