BOSTON (CBS) – The first heat wave of 2021 became official Monday afternoon but we aren’t done just yet!
Tuesday offers another round of the 90’s from Boston to Worcester and most towns in northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.
The peak of the temperatures came Monday but Tuesday may ultimately feel warmer. The combination of excessive temperatures and humidity will make it feel between 95 and 100 degrees. There is a heat advisory in effect for most of the region from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Tuesday also comes along with rumbles of thunder. While severe weather isn’t expected with these storms, they will be very slow moving allowing for some downpours. The main threat will be localized flooding between 2 and 8 p.m.
The heat wave finally comes to an end on Wednesday as temperatures fall short of 90 degrees. But it will be rather steamy as the dew points stay high. Cooler conditions arrive by the end of the week.