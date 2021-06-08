BRIGHTON (CBS) – A baby girl born nearly a year ago finally got to home Tuesday, just in time to celebrate her first birthday. Charlotte Kapilow-Cohen left Franciscan Children’s Hospital with a bubble parade to celebrate the big day.
Charlotte was born prematurely on June 11, 2020 at just 27 weeks old. She weighed just 1.9 pounds. She was transferred to Franciscan Children’s in November where she has been treated for the last seven months.
Her parents, Amy and Liam, took turns staying at her bedside the entire time. Liam lost his job during that time, but he has since started a new one.
“We didn’t know if she’d ever get off the (ventilator). We had no idea what life would look like for Charlotte,” said her mother Amy.
“She has done so well. We couldn’t have done it without the wonderful nursing and respiratory care and all the staff at the Brigham, Boston Children’s and especially here at Franciscan’s because the care here has just been phenomenal.”
Now they get to take their little girl home to Norfolk where they’ll celebrate Charlotte’s first birthday on Friday with her big sister.