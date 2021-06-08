BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are contributing a lot of money to the NHL this postseason. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was hit with a massive $25,000 fine for his critical comments on the officiating following Boston’s Game 5 loss to the New York Islanders on Monday night.

Cassidy certainly got his money’s worth on Monday night, letting it rip on what he felt was an extremely unbalanced game from the officials.

“The exact calls that are getting called on us do not get called on them. And I don’t know why,” said Cassidy, referring to the New York Islanders as the “New York Saints.”

“Maybe we need to sell them more, flop. But that’s not us,” Cassidy added at one point.

Cassidy’s fine money goes to the NHL Foundation. On Tuesday, the B’s head coach said that his comments were mostly in response to Islanders head coach Barry Trotz, who said that Patrice Bergeron “knows how to cheat” on faceoffs.

“We’re in front of the cameras a lot and it’s an entertainment business,” Cassidy said Tuesday. “That’s where I though a lot of that was directed. There were a lot of calls that didn’t go out way in regards to high sticks.

“I voiced that and was held accountable for it. Usually when you get fined you say something to the effect of ’embarrassing’ or ‘joke’ but I didn’t say any of that,” Cassidy added. “We’re told before that we have to keep our comments civil. I thought it was but they didn’t see it that way… We’ll move on from that.”

Trotz voiced some displeasure with officials after Game 4, and his message was heard loud and clear ahead of Game 5. Now, with the Islanders leading the series 3-2, the question becomes whether or not Cassidy’s big fine is worth it for the Bruins in Wednesday’s Game 6.

“Refs should call what they see; I think I said that as well,” said Cassidy. “I was asked a question after the game and I answered it as honestly as I could.”

In addition to Cassidy’s fine, the NHL also hit Bruins forward Nick Ritchie with a $5,000 fine for elbowing New York’s Scott Mayfield in the first period during Game 5. Money from Ritchie’s fine goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Bruins forward David Krejci was also fined $5,000 over the weekend for a slash he had on Mat Barzal in Game 4. Boston’s Jake DeBrusk was also fined $5,000 for cross-checking Mayfield in Game 2.