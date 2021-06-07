WORCESTER (CBS) – With dangerous temperatures early this week, some schools in Massachusetts are opting to release students early.
- Worcester Public Schools announced Sunday that due to temperatures expected to be in the mid-90s and COVID protocol that does not allow the use of water fountains, students will be released three hours early Monday and Tuesday. Students will receive their lunch at school and water will be provided to all students. Parents are also urged to send their children with additional water.
- Wilmington Public Schools said that it is “best to avoid the peak temperatures in the afternoon hours when many of our classrooms will easily reach exceed a 100 degrees.” As a result, Wilmington schools will operate on an early release schedule Monday and Tuesday.
- Lexington Public Schools will have a half-day on Monday due to “ongoing, oppressive heat”, according to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Julie Hackett. Middle school students will be let out at 11:30 a.m., high schools students will be let out at noon, and elementary school students will be let out at 12:30 p.m.
- Some Wellesley Public Schools students will be released early on Monday and Tuesday due to “severe heat forecasted”. For those two days, elementary school students will be let out at noon, while Wellesley Middle School students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. After a “half-day schedule” on Wednesday, Wellesley Public Schools plan to go back to a regular schedule for Thursday and Friday.
- Winchester Public Schools will let out all students out early on Monday to “ensure the comfort and safety” of students and staff. K-through-5th grade students will be let out at 11:20 a.m., and 6th-through-12th graders will be let out at noon.
- Westford Public Schools will have an early release Monday.
- Braintree Public Schools will let out all students early on Monday due to “excessive heat”. Braintree High Schools students will be dismissed at 1 p.m., all elementary schools students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m., and both middle schools will dismiss at 2:15.
- Springfield Public Schools will be open for a half-day and preschool will be canceled on Monday.
- Holyoke Public Schools students will be dismissed three hours early on Monday.
- Concord Middle School will be dismissing students at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
- Lowell Public Schools students will be dismissed two hours early on Monday.
Massachusetts is in the midst of what will be classified as the first heat wave of 2021 Monday. Temperatures are not expected to cool until Thursday.