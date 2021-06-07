MARLBORO (CBS) – A 40-year-old woman was attacked by a man on Monday in Marlboro as she was walking on Assabet River Rail Trail near the intersection of Fitchburg Street and Sasseville Way.
At around 6 a.m., the woman said the suspect grabbed her around the neck and brought her to the ground. She then screamed loudly and defended herself as the man attempted to take off her clothes. She was then able to break free, and the man ran away.
The woman used her cell phone to record the suspect getting away.
Police say the woman sustained "visible and minor injuries to her mouth and leg because of this incident."
The victim described the male to police as a “white male, around 30-40 years old, with brown hair, blue eyes and a facial piercing” and was wearing “loose-fitting brown cargo shorts and a blue flannel shirt”.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to contact the Marlborough Police Department Investigations Unit at 508-485-1212.