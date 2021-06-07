LAWRENCE (CBS) – Police say 61 underage customers tried to buy alcohol at a Lawrence liquor store during a three-day investigation the department called “Operation Fireball.”
Lawrence Police began the sting after complaints about sales to minors at Mt. Vernon Liquor Store.
Over the course of three days, officers and members of the Alcoholic Control Commission found 61 people who weren’t legally old enough either bought alcohol or tried to. Police seized 19 fake IDs and also stopped the delivery of 37 cases of alcohol and 38 bottles of liquor to underage people.
“Operation Fireball was conducted to inform, educate, prevent, and enforce the laws surrounding underage drinking and the sale of alcoholic beverages to minors. We also wanted to raise awareness of underage drinking and driving especially with high school prom and graduation season is upon us,” Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque said in a statement Monday.
Mt. Vernon Liquor will be charged with eight counts of selling alcoholic beverages to underage people. The business will be brought before the Lawrence Licensing Board.