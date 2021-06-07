WEATHER ALERT:First Heat Wave Of 2021 As Dangerous Temperatures Soar Above 90
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are ramping up their OTA activity this week, with four sessions scheduled. And after welcoming more players to Foxboro last week, a new crop of players has arrived yet again.

Devin McCourty, Trent Brown, Adrian Phillips and newcomer Matt Judon were all seen in photos posted by the Patriots on Monday. NESN.com’s Zack Cox noted that all four of those players were not present for the two OTA sessions open to the media. N’Keal Harry and rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson were also participating on Monday.

This week marks the busiest one of OTAs. And with temperatures in the 90s, Monday’s and Tuesday’s sessions are sure to be the hottest ones, too.

The team will hold mandatory minicamp next week.

