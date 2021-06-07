Brad Marchand Scores Utterly Preposterous Goal To Tie Game 5 Vs. IslandersBrad Marchand created his own opportunity. And he did not miss.

Even More Patriots Arrive For Busy Week Of OTAsThe Patriots are ramping up their OTA activity this week, with four sessions scheduled. And after welcoming more players to Foxboro last week, a new crop of players has arrived yet again.

Robert Kraft Gets A Fancy New Bentley From Jay-Z, Meek Mill & Michael Rubin For His 80th BirthdayRobert Kraft celebrated his 80th birthday over the weekend, and now the owner of the New England Patriots really does have everything he could ever want.

Celtics Assistant Scott Morrison Reportedly Interviews For Boston's Head Coaching JobBefore the Celtics open their head coaching search to outside candidates, the franchise is first interviewing a few in-house options.

Patrice Bergeron Responds To Barry Trotz's Accusation Of 'Cheating' On FaceoffsBarry Trotz is calling upon the "very-capable officiating crew" to prevent Patrice Bergeron from cheating on faceoffs.