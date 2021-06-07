BOSTON (CBS) — David Krejci was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Sunday for slashing Islanders center Mat Barzal in the groin during New York’s Game 4 win over the Bruins on Saturday night.
The fine is the maximum allowed under the CBA. The money will go to the NHL Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.
Krejci's slash came midway through the second period, after Barzal had cross-checked him a number of times without getting slapped with a penalty. So Krejci took matters into his own hands, which initially resulted in a five-minute major for spearing. The penalty was reviewed and the call was changed to a two-minute minor for slashing.
"Obviously wasn't happy about it," Krejci said of Barzal's uncalled cross-checks following Boston's 4-1 loss. "He went down pretty easily. But it is what it is."
It will be interesting to see how Krejci and Barzal get along Monday night, when the series shifts back to Boston tied 2-2. The puck is set to drop on Game 5 shortly after 6:30 p.m.