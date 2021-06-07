WEATHER ALERT:First Heat Wave Of 2021 As Dangerous Temperatures Soar Above 90
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Amesbury News

AMESBURY (CBS) – A child who was pulled from Lake Gardner in Amesbury on Sunday died at an area hospital several hours later.

The child was pulled from the water Sunday around 4 p.m.

Paramedics performed CPR on the child and they were rushed to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport, then transferred to a Boston hospital.

Early Monday morning, police received word that the child did not survive.

Lake Gardner Beach will remain closed for several days while police investigate the incident.

