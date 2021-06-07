AMESBURY (CBS) – A child who was pulled from Lake Gardner in Amesbury on Sunday died at an area hospital several hours later.
The child was pulled from the water Sunday around 4 p.m.READ MORE: FDA Approves Biogen's Aducanumab As First New Alzheimer's Drug In Nearly 20 Years
Paramedics performed CPR on the child and they were rushed to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport, then transferred to a Boston hospital.READ MORE: First Heat Wave Of 2021 As Dangerous Temperatures Soar Above 90
Early Monday morning, police received word that the child did not survive.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Man Arrested For Violating Maui COVID Travel Restrictions
Lake Gardner Beach will remain closed for several days while police investigate the incident.