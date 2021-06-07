BOSTON (CBS) — Before the Celtics open their head coaching search to outside candidates, the franchise is first interviewing a few in-house options. On Monday, that meant new president of basketball ops. Brad Stevens interviewed Celtics assistant coach Scott Morrison for the position.
Morrison officially interviewed for Stevens’ old job on Monday, according to Brian Robb of Mass Live. Morrison has been on Stevens’ staff in Boston since 2017, and was the G-League Coach of the Year in 2015 for his work with the Maine Red Claws. He also has experience as an assistant coach with Canada’s National Team.READ MORE: Robert Kraft Gets A Fancy New Bentley From Jay-Z, Meek Mill & Michael Rubin For His 80th Birthday
Fellow Celtics assistant Jerome Allen has also interviewed for Boston’s head coaching vacancy. The 48-year-old has been on the Boston staff since 2015, following a 14-year career as a player. In addition to interviewing with Boston, Allen is also expected to meet with the Portland Trail Blazers about their opening at head coach, according to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.READ MORE: Patrice Bergeron Responds To Barry Trotz's Accusation Of 'Cheating' On Faceoffs
Long-time Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga, who has been with the team since 2012, is also expected to interview for Boston’s head coaching vacancy.MORE NEWS: Karson Kuhlman In, Jake DeBrusk Likely Out For Bruins In Game 5 Vs. Islanders
Once the Celtics finish chatting with in-house candidates, Stevens and company are expected to cast a large net on outside candidates, including Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd, Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka, L.A. Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell, and former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce.